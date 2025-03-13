Key Portsmouth figure sends message to Marlon Pack critics as skipper faces more criticism after Plymouth Argyle struggles
The Pompey defender has sent a message to his skipper’s critics as he once again found himself under the spotlight for his defence performances, after the dismal Plymouth Argyle defeat.
Pack was exposed for the killer second goal in the 2-1 loss as he gave away possession and was out of position, with Ryan Hardie blazing away from the 33-year-old and applying the finish.
It meant Pompey lost at home to a rock-bottom opponent without a win on the road for 20 league games, stretching back almost a year to last April.
And for Pack it follows on from other mistakes since moving back into an unaccustomed central defensive position last November. Poole knows the Buckland boy will disappointed with what unfolded, but is certain Pompey would be much deeper in the mire without the wins which have also arrived with Pack as his central defensive partner.
He said: ‘It’s not his natural position, he knows that, but he’s done a tremendous job. We wouldn’t be on the points that we are now without him, so everyone has to keep that in mind.
‘He’s not a natural CB and he’s doing his best for the team.
‘Look, we’ve picked up a lot of points with him in the team and I don’t think we’d be in the position we are without him.
‘I’ve missed many games but he has been there doing a job for the team through it all. I think he deserves a huge amount of credit.
‘He’s been at fault for a couple of goals, but so have I as well. We’ll take that on the chin - when someone makes a mistake we’re all in it together.’
Pack and Pompey now have to dust themselves off from the Plymouth disappointment following on from Sunday’s victory over Championship leaders Leeds.
Preston are up next before the international break and with it a seven-point gap to the relegation places, a return will be sought to stop John Mousinho’s side looking over their shoulders so anxiously.
Poole was clear he’ll do everything to rally his skipper, in a similar way to what the home-grown talent did when the boot was on the other foot.
Support for Pompey skipper
Poole said: ‘I’ll be there to pick him up, 100 per cent.
‘He’s been a real good partner and I like playing alongside him.
‘I help him and he helps me. He’s got a lot more experience than me and I’m a natural centre-back, so he looks for advice from me on the pitch and I look for him. We’re there together and I’m there if there’s anything he needs and it’s the same from him really.
‘I made a few mistakes when I came back from injury - and he was there for me.
‘Everyone makes mistakes but he’s been in the game a long time and he’s a tremendous player. He’ll deal with it but we’ll stick with him, because he’s the club’s captain - and he’s a brilliant lad to have in the dressing room.’