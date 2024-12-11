Tom McIntyre is confident he won’t be sidelined as he was ‘rocked’ by his bloody injury blow after Pompey’s latest fitness setback.

That’s a relief for John Mousinho’s side, as Regan Poole added his name to the list of those in the treatment room, after picking up a hamstring injury.

Poole was replaced by McIntyre at the break as a ‘precautionary’ measure, with the Wales international hopeful the issue isn’t serious.

Further inspection will be required from Pompey’s medical team, however, with the injury placing his involvement in the Pride Park clash in serious doubt.

McIntyre joining the lengthy list of players who are unavailable for the Sky Sports clash on Friday evening would leave Ryley Towler as the only fit senior centre-back at the club.

Conor Shaughnessy (calf) and Ibane Bowat (knee) are also missing, with skipper Marlon Pack operating as a makeshift defender for the past four games.

That forced a lengthy stoppage and change of kit for the former Reading defender, on his return to the side after a three-game absence.

McIntyre said: ‘It (the nose) looks pretty sore - and it is pretty sore!

‘There was quite a lot of blood, which was the issue at the time. It rocked me a little bit.

‘It was off Marlon’s head actually, so I’ve got him to thank for it. I think he (Ashley Barnes) may have pushed me into the back of his head.

‘I’m hoping it doesn’t ruin my wonderful looks! It (coming off) is always a bit of a worry with head injuries and facial injuries.

‘You know when it’s bad, though, and it wasn’t too bad - it was just a bit of blood. It’s something you’ve just got to get on with in that situation.’