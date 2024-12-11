Key Portsmouth injury update after defender ‘rocked’ by blow and centre-back fears hang over Derby County trip
The defender is positive the ugly nose issue sustained in the 0-0 draw with Norwich City last night won’t keep him out of Friday’s trip to Derby County.
That’s a relief for John Mousinho’s side, as Regan Poole added his name to the list of those in the treatment room, after picking up a hamstring injury.
Poole was replaced by McIntyre at the break as a ‘precautionary’ measure, with the Wales international hopeful the issue isn’t serious.
Further inspection will be required from Pompey’s medical team, however, with the injury placing his involvement in the Pride Park clash in serious doubt.
McIntyre joining the lengthy list of players who are unavailable for the Sky Sports clash on Friday evening would leave Ryley Towler as the only fit senior centre-back at the club.
Conor Shaughnessy (calf) and Ibane Bowat (knee) are also missing, with skipper Marlon Pack operating as a makeshift defender for the past four games.
It was Pack who was the architect of McIntyre’s pain in the second half, though there appeared to be some encouragement from Norwich striker Ashley Barnes.
That forced a lengthy stoppage and change of kit for the former Reading defender, on his return to the side after a three-game absence.
McIntyre was able to continue after that setback - and the signs are that will now be the case as Pompey aim to make it five Championship games unbeaten against Paul Warne’s side.
McIntyre said: ‘It (the nose) looks pretty sore - and it is pretty sore!
‘There was quite a lot of blood, which was the issue at the time. It rocked me a little bit.
‘It was off Marlon’s head actually, so I’ve got him to thank for it. I think he (Ashley Barnes) may have pushed me into the back of his head.
‘I’m hoping it doesn’t ruin my wonderful looks! It (coming off) is always a bit of a worry with head injuries and facial injuries.
‘You know when it’s bad, though, and it wasn’t too bad - it was just a bit of blood. It’s something you’ve just got to get on with in that situation.’
