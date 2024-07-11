Bids made for ex-Pompey target as another undergoes medical at Bristol Rovers

Kyle Joseph is subject of a transfer offer from Wigan Athletic. He was once linked with a move to Pompey. | Getty Images

Two former transfer targets during the Danny Cowley era could be on the move.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two League One clubs have reportedly made an offer to Blackpool for striker Kyle Joseph, who was once a target for Pompey.

During the Danny Cowley era, Joseph's name often cropped up, but he never made the move to Fratton Park. He was tracked by Cowley in the summer of 2022, but Swansea City sent him to Oxford United instead, and Pompey ended up pursuing moves for Colby Bishop, Dane Scarlett and Joe Pigott instead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since then, Joseph left Swansea for Blackpool in a player-plus-cash deal that involved Jerry Yates. His move came with some difficulties however as he suffered an injury on his Seasiders debut however and was side lined for three months.

The 22-year-old finished the season with eight assists and two goals, but was limited to just 12 starts in the league. A year on, and Football Insider are reporting that bids have been made for the forward, including one from Wigan Athletic.

According to Football Insider, Joseph is thought to be interested in a move away from Bloomfield Road after he grew frustrated with his lack of first team minutes. Joseph has a contract with Blackpool until the summer of 2026 and so Wigan and the other interested party will need to meet Blackpool's valuation if they are entertaining the idea of selling him.

In other news, another former target during the Cowley era Jamie Lindsay is on his way to Bristol Rovers. The 28-year-old is a free agent after leaving Rotherham United following five years at the New York Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lindsay was subject of interest from Wrexham in the January transfer window but the former Celtic midfielder is instead moving to the West Country where he will reunite with Matt Taylor. Taylor was manager of the Millers from October 2022 to November 2023 and knows exactly what Lindsay is about.

Football Insider is reporting that the Gas have agreed a deal with Lindsay and that a medical is taking place today (July 11). He will become the 11th signing of the summer window for Rovers, having already signed former Pompey goalkeeper Josh Griffiths.