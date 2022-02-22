Yet, as the Blues return to league action after Saturday’s postponement at Crewe, there is plenty of other gossip taking centre stage from around League One.

Here’s the latest news surrounding Pompey’s third tier rivals.

Morecambe eye ex-Pompey rival as Robinson replacement

Ex-Pompey agitator Derek Adams has emerged as the early front-runner for the now vacant manager’s role at Morecambe.

Adams guided the Shrimps to shock play-off glory last term but soon resigned later after being presented with a fresh challenge at Bradford.

Now it appears the ex-Plymouth boss could make a swift return to management after Stephen Robinson left the Mazumu Stadium to join Scottish Premiership side St Mirren.

The appointment came after the Saints were given the green light to speak to the 47-year-old on Monday.

Robinson spent nine months in Lancashire and leaves the club 21st in League One.

Sunderland hold trials for new recruits

Sunderland have been stepping up their search for fresh new players as they take a look to the future.

On Monday night, the Black Cats’ academy side took on West Brom under-23s in the Premier League Cup, which saw three triallists named in their squad.

Despite Danny Cowley recently dismissing any chance of Pompey making a move for free agents, new Mackems boss Alex Neil has been open to bringing in unassigned players and is clearly testing the waters further by taking a closer look at some up-and-coming youngsters.

The young Sunderland side eventually lost 1-0, with two of the triallists named as young scholars.

The Black Cats currently sit outside the play-off places after picking up six points out of a possible 27.

Charlton summer signing makes transfer admission

Charlie Kirk sealed a £500,000 move to Charlton last summer after coming through the ranks at Crewe.

Despite being a big-money signing, his time at the Valley has been far from impressive, failing to find the back of the net in any of his 14 appearances, which included just eight League One outings.

The 24-year-old was snapped up by Championship side Blackpool on loan in January and managed to pick up an assist during his first start last weekend.

Kirk’s loan is with a view of a permanent deal and the winger has opened up about the possibility of making a full-time move to Bloomfield Road at the expiry of his short-term stay.

Speaking to the Blackpool Gazette, he said: ‘I just want to play as often as I can and then hopefully I can make a permanent move here, but that’s obviously out of my hands.’

