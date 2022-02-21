The bizarre turn of events takes centre stage in our latest Q&A alongside with other key topics circulating PO4.

Blues reporter Pepe Lacey was joined by chief sports writer Neil Allen to discuss all the latest gossip following Saturday's controversy.

Here’s what was said.

Q: What did you make of the events that unfolded on Saturday?

We turned up in the rain about 1.15pm and it was wet at the ground and it was already apparent that the side next to the main stand had been heavily impacted by water.

We thought it would be a bit dicey anyway given the fact there was nothing done on the pitch by the ground staff.

From left: Michael Jacobs, Danny Cowley, Connor Ogilvie and Clark Robertson take centre stage in the latest Pompey Q&A.

There was always a concern with the weather and people said it should’ve been called off earlier, when in actual fact it should've been called off later because five minutes after the referee called it off the rain stopped.

Apparently, the ground staff said many times to the referee that it would clear up because the pitch dries really quickly and then come 3pm the pitch was dry and there was nothing wrong with it.

Both clubs were fuming, no one was trying to get it called off and I don't think a manager has come out after the game had been called off to do interviews – but Cowley wanted to speak about it and their manager clearly was fuming about it and their chairman even did a video.

It was just a bizarre turn of events and showed how frustrated and annoyed everyone was.

Pompey now have to find a time to play it in their chaotic fixture window.

Q: Could the referee have done a bit more in calling it off earlier or even later?

The referee did a pitch inspection several times and it was playable.

When the rain kept falling, that’s when there was concern.

But the pitch was playable at 1.30pm and you can’t call a game off when the pitch is playable at 1.30pm.

Then he came out about 1.50pm with both managers and on that occasion he ruled it unplayable.

Even when he called it off, both managers and ground staff were trying to persuade him to get it back on – but it was too late.

If he’d just waited another 10 minutes he could’ve moved the kick-off time back because the people who knew that pitch were confident that if it stopped raining that was it.

Q: It’s unfortunate the postponement came at a bad time when Pompey were successfully trying to pick up their form, wasn’t it?

It’s unfortunate for Pompey because they’re lovely fixtures (at the moment).

There are easier games, with Crewe one of the worst sides to come to Fratton Park earlier in the season, and Saturday was a good game for Pompey just after they beat Burton and Doncaster.

They have Shrewsbury and Fleetwood coming up – and they’re a good run of games compared to fixtures against Sunderland, Rotherham and Wigan.

It was a nice run of matches to get things going and get them up the table.

It’s a game Pompey needed to play in order to get points on the board.

Q: How will Michael Jacobs’ injury affect Pompey going forward over the next couple of weeks?

He’s been superb since the turn of the year and his first-half performance against Burton two weeks ago was wonderful.It was the Michael Jacobs show.

He’s scoring goals, getting assists and is a touch of class that Pompey have needed, he is fantastic to watch.

He wasn’t quite at it against Doncaster compared to other performances but he’s a quality player and will be a massive miss.

Danny Cowley doesn’t believe he’ll be out for long but it’s just unfortunate because he’s the spark that lifts the crowd and his own team-mates.

He’s in form and it is a big loss.

Q: Will it be a big talking point going into the Shrewsbury game about who will play at centre-half, given the battle between Connor Ogilvie and Clark Robertson?

I felt it was quite harsh that Ogilvie was dropped against Doncaster because he’s been one of Pompey’s best players of the season.

He’s been superb, those gutsy performances, that grit and determination, and the fans have taken to him – so I think many people on social media were surprised he was dropped.

He must’ve been fuming about it but Clark Robertson is coming back from injury and is a very good player.

All of a sudden, Danny Cowley now has all of these options on the left-hand side at the centre of defence.

After the struggles at the start of the season, he now has options and it’s just Ogilvie that is the fall guy at the moment.