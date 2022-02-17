However, the Millers manager added that he couldn’t keep in ‘hostage’ at the New York Stadium, either, as the player sought regular first-team football.

The versatile winger had reportedly attracted interest from Pompey, Charlton and the Trotters last month as he struggled for game time at the New York Stadium.

But after Ian Evatt won the race for his signature, the Millers boss has explained how selling the ex-Republic of Ireland youth international wasn’t a decision he made lightly

The former West Ham academy graduate had been limited to 16 league appearances for Rotherham this term and completed 90 minutes on just one occasion.

And it was Sadlier’s desire for first-team minutes that prompted his move to Bolton, according to his former head coach.

Warne told The Rotherham Advertiser: ‘Had I kept him beyond the window and then still played him one game in six, would I have had the same Kieran? I don't think I would have.

‘I'm not saying he would have downed tools, I just don't know if he'd have had the full level of motivation we need to get promoted.

Kieran Sadlier opted for Bolton in January despite interest from Pompey and Charlton Picture Bruce Rollinson

‘Sometimes you can see it in a player's eyes. “Please, I just want to move on and play in a different system”.

‘He's a really good footballer, a really technical player. Just because it doesn't work here for him it doesn't mean he's not going to have an amazing career somewhere else.

‘He was always aware of Bolton's interest in him. It was something he wanted to do, it wasn't something I wanted to do.

‘The longer the season went on and the less game time he got, the more frustrated he became. I don't want a hostage here.

‘He didn't want to play as a wing-back for me. He made that clear. I didn't sign him as a wing-back but since I signed him we've changed system.

‘I have no issue with him. I just couldn't give him the game-time he wanted. The move seemed to suit all parties.’

Elsewhere in the division, past and present Premier League stars have sent heartfelt messages to Sunderland legend and ex-Blues favourite Kevin Ball following his Stadium of Light departure.

The Black Cats has stalwart left his role as International Development Executive and Club Ambassador after three decades of service to the club.

Liverpool captain, Jordan Henderson, led the tributes to his former academy boss by simply posting ‘Legend’ on Instagram, while John O’Shea wrote ‘What a man. Enjoy a break Bally’.

Finally, Burton have signed former Everton striker Oumar Niasse on a free transfer.

Despite signing Gassan Ahadme from Norwich following his Pompey loan, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink was in the market for a new marksman, following Daniel Jebbison’s return to Sheffield United.

And the ex-QPR boss has tempted the 31-year-old to the Pirelli Stadium, after he’d been unattached since his Huddersfield release in July 2021.

In 42 appearances for the Toffees, the former Senegal international scored nine goals following his £13.5million move from Lokomotiv Moscow, before spells at Cardiff, Hull, and the Terriers

