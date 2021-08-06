LATEST: Michael Jacobs moves closer to Portsmouth exit bound for rivals Ipswich Town
Michael Jacobs is nearing a Pompey exit to Ipswich Town.
The Blues winger is set to depart Fratton Park - and free up much-needed space in Danny Cowley’s budget.
The News revealed in June Jacobs had been given permission to speak to former Pompey boss Paul Cook - and last week told how the Tractor Boys were maintaining their pursuit of the 29-year-old.
The East Anglian Daily Times this morning have reported a deal is in place for the man who has a year remaining on his contract.
Jacobs’ time at PO4 has been hampered by injury and he made his return in the warm-up against Luton Town last month, after damaging knee ligaments in April.
The former Wigan man was given a cameo in the win against Peterborough last weekend, and has appeared in Pompey XI outings against Chelsea under-23s and Bournemouth under-21s alongside a host of triallists.
Jacobs spent time deep in conversation with chief executive Andy Cullen after the 1-0 win at the Canford Park Arena on Tuesday.
Now his time at Pompey looks to be inching closer to an end, with Cowley needing to juggle his squad to free up space to get the recruits he believes can make a difference in the forthcoming campaign.
