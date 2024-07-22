Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Gavin Whyte looks set to remain with Pompey in the Championship.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The News understands it’s now looking increasingly likely the Northern Ireland international will be staying at Fratton Park this summer.

Whyte’s Blues’ future was under the microscope, after a difficult first season at Fratton Park following his arrival from Cardiff City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were high hopes for the 28-year-old with his signing afforded plenty of attention, but his form failed to match expectations with one goal and three assists arriving from 33 outings.

The possibility of an exit was one which appeared on the cards this summer for Whyte, with Mousinho speaking of ‘realistic’ conversations with those on the fringes of the squad.

With two years still to run on his existing agreement, any new home would likely have to accommodate the former Hull and Oxford man’s earnings at a similar level to what he enjoys at Fratton Park, however.

There’s been whispers of a return to his homeland, but no clubs in Northern Ireland would realistically be able to match his current salary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There, of course, is still just under six weeks remaining of the transfer window with there likely to be twists and turns before the shutters come down for business on August 30.

But everything currently points to Whyte staying on Fratton Park, where he faces the challenge of forcing his way into Mousinho’s plans.

Paddy Lane, Josh Murphy and Sammy Silvera appear the front-line opinions in wide areas at present, with Lane shining last term and both Murphy and Silvera recruited this summer.

Anthony Scully is another player Pompey can call upon out wide, with the 25-year-old looking to put a season of injury issues behind him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The signs are looking positive on that front, with the Wigan arrival looking strong in pre-season and building impetus in the club’s pre-season training camp in Croatia and warm-up games to date.

That’s not been the case for Whyte, however, whose training has been restricted by a hamstring issue. That is not expected to be a serious issue, however, with the Belfast man expected to step up his work this week.