LATEST: Portsmouth boss delivers latest on winger transfer picture

John Mousinho is now content with Pompey’s options in the winger department.

And that means the Blues are now focussing elsewhere as their recruitment drive continues this summer.

Mousinho has confirmed he’s happy with his lot out wide, after a busy start to the transfer window.

Josh Murphy has been landed, after a host of Championship sides were fended off to bring in the 29-year-old as he left Oxford United.

And the week started with another eye-catching deal as Sammy Silvera was brought in on a season-long loan from Middlesbrough.

It means Pompey have both of those men to call upon next term, in addition to Paddy Lane and Callum Lang as front-line options.

Anthony Scully and Gavin Whyte both currently remain in Pompey’s squad, but it’s unclear what lies ahead for the duo after difficult maiden seasons at Fratton Park.

What is apparent is Mousinho now feels he’s well stocked in that area of the pitch.|

He said: ‘We feel we’re pretty well placed in terms of wingers now, so the focus will now lie elsewhere for the moment.’

Pompey have once again been quick to get business underway this summer, with three free transfers recruited in addition to a fee being paid for Reuben Swann and Silvera being landed on loan.

Mousinho feels the start of the window naturally lends itself to the best free agents being recruited, before the window evolves.

He added: ‘Loans will be ones we have to wait on. The main pool we will have to wait on with loans with Premier League, so we’ll have to wait.

‘The free agents will be the ones who get snapped up first, obviously.