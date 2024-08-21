Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pompey will not pursue a move for Newcastle United defender Alex Murphy.

But Blues boss John Mousinho is anticipating a ‘busy’ finale to the transfer window, after a flurry of activity this week.

Pompey this afternoon confirmed the arrival of Nicolas Schmid, with the Austrian’s arrival from BW Linz sealed on a two-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

That follows on from the capture of Abdoulaye Kamara yesterday from Borussia Dortmund, with the Guinean midfielder afforded lengthy four-year terms.

But The News understands Murphy is not a player interesting Pompey, after reports emerged yesterday an approach had been made for the centre-back.

A player in the Irishman’s preferred position remains a priority, but it appears certain the Blues will look elsewhere for that addition.

A striking addition looks an increasingly pressing issue, with Colby Bishop out long term after undergoing heart surgery.

Pompey will also look to bolster their squad with some further attacking flexibility, with 11 players recruited to date.

Mousinho is not anticipating any further new faces before the long trip to the north east to take on Middlesbrough this weekend.

But the Blues head coach does expect a frantic period next week up to Friday’s 11pm deadline.

Mousinho said: ‘I don’t think there is going to be anymore before the weekend.

‘Any business now will be conducted next week in the build-up to the close of the transfer window - it’s looking like a busy one.’