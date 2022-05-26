LATEST: News over Portsmouth trailing Sunderland winger as Danny Cowley plans summer overhaul

The winger is in talks with Sunderland over a new deal, following Alex Neil’s side gaining promotion to the Championship via the play-offs.

Danny Cowley is reshaping his own squad ahead of second full season in charge at Fratton Park and is a fan of the American.

The News understands Gooch currently commands wages in the region of £6,500 per week at the Stadium of Light.

Matching that deal would’ve put him at the top of Pompey current wage structure, with his existing contract also coming to a close.

That would likely be beyond the level of money Cowley will invest in a wide player, as he works within the framework of his budget.

Pompey, of course, don’t have a senior striker contracted for next season, with attacking players traditionally those who will earn the better money.

Sunderland’s yesterday released their retained list after their play-off final success at Wycombe, which confirmed they are in discussions with the 26-year-old over a new deal.

Pompey target Lynden Gooch Picture: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

With the club he came through the ranks at returning to the second tier, the likelihood is Gooch’s preference will be to stay put.

Pompey will monitor how those discussions progress, however, with some reinforcements needed in wide areas next term.

The parameters over how much is spent on any new recruits in that area could change, in the event of interest in prized asset Marcus Harness developing.

The Blues took up an option to hand the 26-year-old a new deal, but with Swansea keen there could yet be a move for the £750,000 signing this summer.

Likewise, Ronan Curtis is another player who could potentially generate interest.