But it remains likely the prolific striker will depart the Magpies this summer.

As reported by BBC Nottingham Sport, the 25-year-old is among a quartet of players who have been offered new deals at Meadow Lane – with their respective contracts expiring.

The news comes less than 48 hours after Ian Burchnall’s side’s play-off quarter-final defeat to Grimsby.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A fourth consecutive National League campaign is now guaranteed and may prove detrimental to their hopes in maintaining his services, with the attacker eager to make the step up to the EFL.

Across the 2021-22 season the ex-Scunthorpe man bagged 21 goals in all competitions which represents his best return – while raising his all-time County record to 58 goals in three seasons.

Such form has, unsurprisingly, caught the attention of suitors above the fifth tier.

Danny Cowley told The News last week he was ken on Wootton, while it’s understood the striker is open to a move to PO4.

Pompey target Kyle Wootton has been offered a new deal at Notts County. Picture: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

However, the Fratton Park outfit aren’t alone in their interest of the attacker.

It’s believed League Two new boys, Stockport County, are ready to spend big on his services in terms of wages, while Huddersfield and Barnsley have also been linked.

And according to journalist Darren Witcoop, Championship duo Luton and Rotherham are the latest clubs to join the race for his signature.

Burchnall’s acceptance may hint towards Notts County looking to protect their asset with a new deal on the table, as they are set to lose him for free in June.