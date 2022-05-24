That’s after Magpies boss Ian Burchnall admitted he wasn’t sure whether the in-demand forward would play for the club again.

The National League side have understandably kept their cards close to their chest amid speculation regarding the striker’s future.

Retaining the services of the former Scunthorpe man has been something they’ve been keen to do as Wootton’s contract nears it’s June expiry date.

Promotion back to the Football League will have given them hope in that respect.

But County’s dramatic 2-1 extra-time defeat to Grimsby in the play-offs on Monday night means another season outside the EFL is guaranteed.

Wootton played the entire game at Meadow Lane as he closed his campaign with a blank and a record of 21 goals from 46 Magpies appearances this term.

Notts County's Kyle Wootton is on Pompey's radar Picture: Lewis Storey/Getty Images

That’s the most goals the 25-year-old has scored in a single season as he justifies the attention he’s been receiving.

Pompey - who have been leading the charge for the 25-year-old – are joined by Barnsley, Huddersfield, Blackburn, Rotherham and Football League new-boys Stockport in the battle for the 6ft 2in front man’s signature.

And as they all wait for decision on where the striker’s future lies, Burchnall expressed serious doubt that a fourth season at Meadow Lane was likely.

When asked by the club’s media department after the Grimsby loss whether Wootton was a player County fans could have seen the last off, the Magpies boss confessed: ‘I don’t know.

‘We have talks with the players through the week and we need to sit down and discuss with them.

‘That’s for me and the players to discuss.

‘Who knows.

‘You know, at the end of every season there’s normally players in, players out and that’s a normal part of the process.’

Despite a host of clubs registering their interest in Wootton, The News understands one of the National League’s hottest properties is keen on the prospect of a move to Fratton Park this summer.