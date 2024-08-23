Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

John Mousinho is ‘hopeful’ of securing a Pompey return for Tino Anjorin next week.

But the Blues boss underlined bringing the Chelsea talent back to Fratton Park has to fit in with the rest of his club’s recruitment being carried out, before the close of the transfer window.

Pompey remain keen on bringing the 22-year-old in after a loan campaign spent at PO4 last term, one impacted by injury before the Poole-born player built momentum at the end of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anjorin is believed to be keen on coming back after being part of what proved to be a memorable League One title-winning campaign.

The former Huddersfield man is now entering into the final year of his contract at Stamford Bridge, which likely makes a deal more difficult to do.

A loan deal doesn’t appear straightforward when Anjorin would be free to leave the Londoners this time next summer.

Likewise, when it comes to a permanent agreement, Pompey certainly wouldn’t be able to get near the huge wages Anjorin was afforded when signing a five-year deal in 2020 after his Premier League breakthrough at the age of 18.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is also the issue of the classy operator’s injury record to consider, though the Blues are quietly hopeful they could be left in the past moving forward.

Mousinho explained, at this moment, a move for Anjorin has not developed.

But the good news is the Blues boss feels there’s definitely for that scenario to change in the run-up to next Friday’s 11pm deadline.

He said: ‘There’s no progress on that, but it’s one we might see some movement on next week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘You’d have to ask him (if he’s keen to return), but certainly from the conversations I had with Tino at the end of last season it was clear he really enjoyed his time here.

‘We would be hopeful. If there’s something we could do it would need to fit in with everything else that we are trying to do, but yes it’s something we certainly wouldn’t cut off.’