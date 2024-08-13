Portsmouth boss details latest over Chelsea starlet's return as window nears climax
But John Mousinho expects there to be movement over a return to Fratton Park for the Chelsea starlet in the next couple of weeks.
Pompey remain keen on bringing Anjorin back to PO4 before the close of the summer transfer window, after a loan stay last term.
The News understands the Poole-born talent is keen on rejoining the Blues after enjoying his stint working under Mousinho last term.
The Pompey boss confirmed there has been no progress in completing a deal for the 22-year-old, but expects that situation to change.
He said: ‘There’s no movement. There’s no movement from Premier League clubs for the 21s who are going out and even the pros, actually, with Tino not falling into the 21s categor,y anymore.
‘There’s no movement there and it’s still early for the Premier League with the season not kicked off yet, for there to be too much movement.
‘The squads are still getting together, so with any of those targets we would have at Premier League clubs or 21 sides they aren’t going anywhere - and Tino is one of them.
‘I think so (there will be movement in the next couple of weeks) definitely. There’s still three weeks to go until the end of the window.
‘It seems quite short because it’s been open for so long, but it’s also a lifetime in terms of transfers. You can see how much can get done on the last day, let alone the last 20 days.’
Mousinho feels the transfer market remains fairly static at Championship and Premier League level, despite there now being less than three weeks until the window closes.
Pompey have made nine signings, however, with the head coach suggesting there is still likely to be plenty of movement in and out of Fratton Park.
He added: ‘It’s been really slow. If you look at our opponents on Saturday, they’ve not had a huge amount of transfer activity.
‘They’ve had a couple of outs, but not many ins - a couple who’ve returned from loans.
‘There wasn’t a huge amount of activity. When we were talking to Leeds staff after the game, we spoke about our targets going forward and said we had a bit of business to do - but nothing is happening that quickly at the moment.’
