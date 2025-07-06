Pompey’s upcoming Championship rivals set to fail in pursuit of Premier League star

Pompey have just touched down in Bratislava ahead of a week-long training camp ahead of what is set to be a highly competitive 2025/26 season.

John Mousinho’s side are in the midst of recruitment, recently signing Adrian Segegic and securing the future of Academy graduate Harry Clout, with the 18-year-old attacker becoming the first Academy graduate to be handed professional terms since Josh Dockerill two years ago.

However, the Blues are far from the only Championship side working on strengthening their squad. Here is the latest transfer news from Pompey’s second-tier rivals...

Wrexham ‘struggle’ in pursuit of top-flight star

Pompey’s 2025/26 Championship rivals Wrexham had been hopeful of adding some Premier League experience to their ranks during this summer transfer window, with Hollywood co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney eyeing up Nottingham Forest’s Lewis O’Brien.

The former Huddersfield midfielder joined Forest in 2022 and has gone on to enjoy successful loan spells in the second tier of English football with both Middlesbrough and Swansea.

Lewis O'Brien has enjoyed successful loan spells at both Middlesbrough and Swansea while attached to Nottingham Forest | Getty Images

Forest had been prepared to let the ex-Los Angeles FC midfielder leave the City Ground after the club’s asking price had been met, with the Red Dragons agreeing a £5 million deal to bring the 26-year-old to the Championship on a permanent basis. However, the latest reports now indicate that a record-breaking transfer deal may no longer be on the cards.

According to The Sun, the Welsh side, who have achieved a historic run of three successive promotions, are “struggling to meet (O’Brien’s) salary demands” and that a “transfer to Wales is now in doubt”. The report adds that a compromise will need to be reached during wage discussions in order for this deal to go through.

The Red Dragons have so far added Ryan Hardie and Danny Ward to their 2025/26 squad and while more incomings are expected, it remains to be seen whether O’Brien will be one such addition.

West Brom ‘unlikely’ to sign rivals’ midfield ace

Championship side West Bromwich Albion had been interested in prizing the Preston North End star Ali McCann away from Deepdale ahead of the 2025/26 season, but fresh reports have suggested a move is now ‘unlikely’.

The Baggies looked as if they were headed for a chance at promotion for the opening half of the 2024/25 season but plans were quickly derailed after Carlos Corberan left for Valencia. Preparing for a new era under Ryan Mason, the Hawthorns-based club are eyeing up another shot at promotion and have already coughed up significant funds to bring Liverpool’s Nat Phillips to the side on a permanent deal.

While more arrivals are pending, the Baggies had been hopeful of securing the services of Preston midfielder McCann but with the Deepdale club wanting to offer the Northern Irish international a fresh contract, a move to the midlands is becoming increasingly uncertain.

According to sports journalist Alan Nixon, Mason’s side are said to be ‘admirers’ of the former St Johnstone star but they are ‘unlikely to find the money’ needed to buy him.

McCann has proved to be an essential figure for Paul Heckingbottom’s side. He missed the final two months of the 2024/25 season through injury and the Championship side won just one of their last 11 league fixtures without the 25-year-old man in their line-up.