Portsmouth rivals to pay £6m for Premier League talent as Birmingham City close in on potential £10m deal
There is less than six weeks to go until the Championship gets back underway.
Pompey make the short journey to Oxford United to kick-start the new campaign, which gets underway at the Kassam Stadium on August 9.
There is just one new addition to the squad so far, with Adrain Segecic arriving from Sydney FC earlier in the month.
Meanwhile, a number of key first-team players have returned to training following long-term injury absences including Hayden Matthews, Jacob Farrell, Paddy Lane and Ibane Bowat.
That will no doubt be a major boost for John Mousinho as the clock ticks down to the curtain raiser in just over a month's time.
There is plenty of gossip and speculation doing the rounds across the Championship as clubs continue their business in the transfer window.
Here are the latest headlines involving Pompey’s rivals.
Blades battle for Phillips
Sheffield United are willing to pay an eye-watering fee to sign Tottenham Hotspur defender Ashley Phillips.
According to transfer reporter Alan Nixon, the Blades are open to spending £6m to secure the 20-year-old on a permanent deal this summer.
The centre-back is believed to be a top target at Bramall Lane as Ruben Selles looks to build a promotion-winning team ahead of next term.
Although the south Yorkshire outfit are keen to spend a seven-figure fee to sign Phillips, they face a fight to lure him away from the capital.
The young talent is strongly admired by new Spurs boss Thomas Frank, who is keen for the central defender to remain in north London.
After arriving from Blackburn Rovers for £2m in 2023, the Ewood Park youth product is yet to register a first-team appearance for the Premier League outfit. He spent the 2023-24 campaign on loan at Plymouth Argyle before a season-long stint with Stoke City last term.
He featured 39 times for the Potters in all competitions and featured in Pompey’s 3-1 triumph at Fratton Park in January.
Birmingham back for Doyle
Birmingham City are reportedly closing in on the signing of Wolves midfielder Tommy Doyle.
Alan Nixon has claimed Chris Davies’ side are set to seal the signing of the 23-year-old on a loan-to-buy deal.
The Blues are believed to be plotting an offer of £10m to secure his signature on a permanent basis next summer following his temporary stint.
Wrexham, Sunderland and Sheffield United were all said to be keen on Doyle during the close season but have been blown out of the water by Birmingham’s potential deal.
The midfielder featured 24 times in the Premier League last term at Molineux but is believed to be out-of-favour with Vitor Pereira
Pompey will make their trip to St Andrews to face the Midland’s outfit on November 1 for the first time since the 2011-12 campaign.
Charlton close in on striker
Charlton Athletic are believed to be closing in on the signing of Isaac Olaofe.
Transfer reporter Alan Nixon has claimed the Addicks are set to seal the arrival of the Stockport County ace, who will cost £1.5m.
The 25-year-old has netted 31 goals during his two-and-a-half-year stay at Edgeley Park, where he’s helped the Hatters rise from the League Two to League One. Olaofe still has two years remaining on a long-term deal which he penned last summer.
Pompey make the trip to south London to face Nathan Jones’ side on December 6 before the reverse fixture at Fratton Park 23 days later.
