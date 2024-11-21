LATEST: Portsmouth boss delivers harsh truth over January player exits

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

John Mousinho has made it clear players will need to leave Pompey in the transfer window to action their recruitment plans.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the Blues boss is ready to pause making the ultimate decision over those they will look to offload until closer to January business commencing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To bring those players in Pompey simply have to move others on, as they work to the 25-man squad limit in place in the Championship.

Of the existing squad, only Harvey Blair, Terry Devlin, Abdoulaye Kamara, Toby Steward and Reuben Swann don’t count towards that total as under-21 players.

Pompey currently have three loans in Sammy Silvera, Mark O’Mahony and Freddie Potts, who will be under review when the window opens.

Meanwhile, the likes of Ryley Towler, Owen Moxon, Abdoulaye Kamara and Elias Sorensen could come into the conversation, as they find their playing time limited.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Mousinho pointed to the fact plenty could happen between now and the close of the window to change the picture for players, who could seem candidates to depart at present.

And though clubs are looking to put plans in place ahead of the new year, that means there’s no definitive decisions being made by Pompey at this stage.

Mousinho said: ‘We will (look to get rid of players) and we will look at that closer to January.

‘It’s not lost to us that we are going to have to move players on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘There’s going to be players it’s easier to do than others, but at the minute there are positions in the side and positions in the squad which are up for grabs.

‘We’ve shown that over the past few weeks.

‘Terry (Devlin) found himself out of the majority of squads after the start of the season when he played a couple of games.

‘But all of a sudden he’s starting games and looking a decent option at right-back.

‘So who knows how that will look come January?‘Mox (Moxon) is another good example, Mox was out of a few squads and then played and impacted three games against Hull, Plymouth and Preston.

‘So we’ll take a view of that the closer it comes to January.’