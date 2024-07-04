Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jordan Williams has revealed the key factors behind turning down rival interest for Pompey.

And the Blues new boy feels his new side have the attributes to thrive at Championship level - with eyes on eventually making the step up to the Premier League.

Williams ensured the summer transfer window started with a bang last month, as he interrupted his summer holiday to jet in from Portugal and seal a three-year agreement after leaving Barnsley.

That ended a six-year stay at Oakwell for the 24-year-old, with Preston credited with interest in the defender last year.

Williams confirmed he had options over where to make his next move, after establishing himself as right-sided option of energy and promise.

The former Huddersfield man was sold on the Pompey project and the brand of football on offer from John Mousinho, however.

Williams said: ‘Yes, there were other teams interested, but Portsmouth was the right fit.

‘For the time of my career and the way the club is going, for the way I want to see football played and the way the gaffer plays along with what Rich (Hughes) said to me - these were big influences on my decision.

‘I’m delighted to be here. There were some big clubs interested and there’s some big clubs in the division - but Portsmouth are one of those big clubs.

‘We’ve not been in the Championship for a while, but we’re on the way up.

‘The training ground is new and that’s a massive thing for players coming here now. That will be an attraction for players.

‘But it’s just a massive club - and one that’s on the way up.'

For a player of 24 Williams has picked up impressive experience in his career to date, clocking up 201 Barnsley appearances and taking on the side’s captaincy as they made the League One play-offs last term.

Williams has also reached the play-offs at the next level, amid 74 Championship appearances across three seasons.

That’s impressive experience at a relatively early stage of his career, with hopes of going once stage further at PO4.

Williams added: ‘I’ve played in the Championship and it’s tough every week. The standard goes up a notch and you get punished more.

‘But if we can go there, play with not fear and stamp our authority on the division, I think we’ll be fine.