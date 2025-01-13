Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

John Mousinho has emphatically ruled out Christian Saydee’s transfer window exit.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to former Mirror journalist Darren Witcoop, the 22-year-old is attracting League One interest, with Pompey ready to sanction a deal if a replacement can be found.

However, the Blues’ head coach is adamant the ex-Bournemouth man is going absolutely nowhere, having been impressed with the attacker’s continuing improvement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Certainly there are members of the current Fratton Park first-team squad Mousinho would entertain losing, having already moved on Elias Sorensen during the January window.

John Mousinho is adamant Christian Saydee will not be leaving Fratton Park this month. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Yet Saydee, who has featured 22 times this term, scoring twice, is not being considered for an exit.

Mousinho told The News: ‘Christian won’t be going anywhere.

‘He makes an impact when he comes on and, although he will be frustrated not to get more starts, he has still started quite a few games for us.

‘We are also working hard to find the position he’s best at, which is as a 10 mostly. Although he didn’t play there the other night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saydee scored twice for Pompey against Middlesbrough in August. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘There are plenty of things he can improve upon, but when he does come on, like he did against Sunderland, he can make a real impact.

‘If you look at Middlesbrough, where he scored a couple of goals, he led the line really well and certainly had a big impact. He always has since he’s been here at the football club.

‘I know Christian always wants to start more games - and we always want to press him to try to do that - but, at the moment, we’re certainly happy with where he is. And we’re certainly happy with the impact he is making.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has subsequently scored six goals in 64 appearances, although primarily employed off the bench as an impact player.

However, he has started eight Championship games this season, while lined-up in attack for Pompey in Friday night’s 2-0 FA Cup defeat at Wycombe.

Mousinho added: ‘I can see an improvement in him. Last year he got better and better as the season went on.

Read More So where is Anthony Scully? Portsmouth boss clears up Colchester confusion

‘He had a really positive impact at the start of the season, tailed off slightly, then came back really well at the back end of the season, scoring a couple of important goals for us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Christian has to work really hard to do that again, he has a lot of competition in there, particularly as Callum (Lang) is probably playing in his position at the minute - and he’s one of the top scorers in the league.

‘But there has been plenty of improvement with Christian.’