Pompey want to keep Andre Dozzell at Fratton Park beyond the summer.

Blues boss John Mousinho has made his position clear over seeing the in-form midfielder as part of his long-term squad plans.

Mousinho revealed extending Dozzell’s stay at PO4 is ‘definitely of interest’, with the 25-year-old now inside the final six months of his existing agreement.

The former QPR and Ipswich Town man’s displays has increasingly caught the eye this season, with his performances and influence accelerating as the campaign has woe on.

Dozzell had interest from Sheffield United but opted to move to Pompey, with that decision rewarded with 23 starts amid 29 outings to date. Now Mousinho has nailed his colours to the mast, over wanting to hand a new deal to the man whose Blues influence continues to grow.

He said: ‘We definitely think so (Dozzell can stay beyond the season).

Pompey midfielder Andre Dozzell celebrates his Oxford goal. Pic: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘We’re not thinking too much about that at the moment, though, because the focus is on staying in the league. But with the contribution he’s made I think he would definitely be of interest - and hopefully to Doz as well.

‘Hopefully we can keep him around, have that conversation in the summer and he feels the same way.’

Mousinho believes he’s now starting to see the promise Dozzell has long showed in training transferred into games, with his influence on proceedings becoming more prominent. After his maiden Pompey goal and a strong showing at Oxford last weekend, the task it to build on that tomorrow against the side he left last summer.

Mousinho added: ‘One of the challenges I put towards Doz this year, was making sure what we see on the training pitch each day we see in games.

‘Right up there’

‘I think we’ve seen that in recent weeks, with Andre coming back into the side.

‘He earned his place in the side, having been left out for a few games when Isaac came in.

‘I think he’s done terrifically well. The goal was a tap-in from half a yard but it summed up his contribution to the game and how important he’s become to us.

‘Andre’s one of those who’s been slightly unsung through the year, but been an important of the squad and team. He’s played a lot of games. He’s one who’s been right up there in terms of games played and games started, which probably tells you what I think of him and how important I think he is to what we’re doing.

‘He’s got to keep going. The biggest thing for Doz now is take his last performance and build on it again. Doing that against his old club should be an interesting one.’