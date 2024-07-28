Watch more of our videos on Shots!

John Mousinho insisted he’s still optimistic over the chances of a Pompey return for Alex Robertson.

And the Blues boss is adamant the bid to bring the Manchester City starlet back to Fratton Park remains alive, amid strong interest from Cardiff City.

And Mousinho revealed Pompey would be open to bringing in the League One title-winning hero on a permanent basis, if that was the best avenue to a Robertson deal this summer.

News emerged of Cardiff’s interest in the 21-year-old this week, with Bluebirds boss Erol Bulut confirming he’s keen on the Socceroo.

Bulut suggested Cardiff were hopeful of concluding business for ‘two or three’ targets by the end of this weekend, sparking Pompey fears Robertson was on his way to Wales.

Mousinho has made it clear he’s upbeat over seeing the man who made a huge impact amid 27 appearances last term back at PO4, however.

Robertson is now into his final year of his existing deal at the Etihad, meaning a permanent exit would be most likely unless he signs a new City deal and goes out on loan once again.

The Dundee-born talent is not part of the Manchester City squad currently touring the United States, and took to social media this week to post holiday snaps from the Maldives.

That’s with Robertson returning from the hamstring injury which curtailed his season last January, after suffering the training ground blow.

Mousinho is clear he still sees an opportunity to bring the big fans’ favourite back to Pompey.

He said: ‘In terms of Alex, it’s still with Manchester City as of this moment and he’s still with their squad.

‘I know he’s not gone away to the States and it’s something we’re definitely interested in.

‘I think it still is (the deal is still alive). Until Alex tells us different we are still interested.

‘It’s something I’m not really close to (the deal) so it’s perhaps a question for Rich Hughes (how likely a deal is) more than me.

‘But I’m still optimistic. Until I’m told a player is no longer available or has gone somewhere else I remain optimistic.