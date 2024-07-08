How transfer market is evolving as Portsmouth boss delivers latest state of play

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

John Mousinho has called for transfer patience as the window evolves this summer.

The Pompey boss believes his club will be rewarded for holding their nerve when it comes to recruiting for the Championship.

The News understands work is progressing steadily on the Blues adding to the five players they’ve landed so far, with another couple of deals in the pipeline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But there may be a wait to assemble components of the squad as Pompey return to the second tier, after a 12-year absence.

That is something Mousinho is comfortable with, as the window moves towards a new phase after a busy opening.

Five players have been recruited since the shutters came up for business on June 14, with Jordan Williams, Josh Murphy, Reuben Swann and Jordan Archer and Sammy Silvera landed.

Three of those players arrived on free transfers, with most of the most attractive out-of-contract options now snapped up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That means fees and loans will increasingly become the focus, as the recruitment team continue to work diligently.

Mousinho stated he’d rather have players in sooner rather than later, but is realistic about the chances of that happening.

The Pompey boss pointed to the arrivals of Alex Robertson last summer and Callum Lang in January, as examples of successful business coming late in the past two windows.

And when it comes to the players who Pompey believe can make a difference next term, it may be a case of playing the long game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mousinho said: ‘In general also things have been quite slow and the top players are in no rush to make a decision. So we’ll be patient.

‘We know it feels like the season’s close because we’re back in training.

‘That’s fine and we have to get that balance right between urgency and patience - that’s the trick in recruitment.

‘If we can, we want players in as quickly as possible.

‘We spoke about 11 new players going away last year, but if you look on the flipside of that you can look at players we’ve brought in late in the transfer window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Alex Robertson springs to mind and everyone knows how successful that loan was and how good he was for us.

‘I think from a certain standpoint it’s important to get players in, but last season also showed players can come in late and impact things.