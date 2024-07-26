‘Come give me some assists!’: Portsmouth favourite’s message to Alex Robertson as Cardiff City target hits social media with Man City future in doubt
But it seems Alex Robertson’s thoughts are elsewhere, as speculation persists about where he will be playing football next season.
That hasn’t stopped a message going up from the Fratton dressing room - calling on the midfielder to man the supply line for Pompey’s strikers to thrive on.
It’s a statement which has gone down well with the online Blues faithful, too, as Championship rivals Cardiff City have emerged as strong contenders for Robertson’s signature.
Pompey are known to be keen on bringing Robertson back to Fratton Park next term after an outstanding loan period, with the 21-year-old a key part of John Mousinho’s side before suffering a season-ending hamstring injury in January.
Now Bluebirds boss Erol Bulut has confirmed his interest in the Manchester City talent, along with hopes of making signings being before the week is out.
That’s sparked a degree of panic among many Pompey fans, with Robertson entering the final year of his agreement at the Etihad.
It remains to be seen if the Socceroo will sign a new deal at City and depart on loan, or whether a permanent exit this summer is on the cards.
But a glimpse at Robertson’s Instagram account is a million miles away from the all the transfer talk - well, 5,384 to be exact.
The Scottish-born schemer’s latest post documents an idyllic break in the Maldives, with Robertson enjoying the beautiful scenery with his partner.
And amid the paradise-like setting, sand, sea and tropical beach swings, there’s even footage of the reef sharks which surround the 26 atolls which make up the archipelago.
Although posted on Thursday it’s unclear when the pictures date from, though it is known Robertson is not part of the Manchester City first-team squad currently touring the US.
Fratton favourite Kusini Yengi was straight into the replies as he made it clear he wants to link up with his countryman again stating: ‘Enough holidays, come give me some assists please.’
That was lapped up by Pompey fans, who then piled on with their pleas for Robertson to come to PO4.
Some suggested the pictures were reminiscent of Southsea in the summer time, while others made it clear they felt Cardiff had nothing on the sunny south coast.
It’s clear Robertson would have once again clearly felt the love as Pompey fans try to do their bit to tempt the prodigious talent back to PO4, with the wait continuing to see how the saga will play out.
