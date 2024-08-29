Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Pompey are ready to call time on their attacking player hunt on the eve of transfer deadline day.

And that means the Blues will not look to advance their interest in Brighton’s Amario Cozier-Duberry in this window.

It also means the ongoing noise around bringing in Abu Kamara can finally be put to bed, with the Norwich man looking likely to move elsewhere in the Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pompey have confirmed the arrival of Mark O’Mahony from Brighton on loan to bolster their options in the striker department

That leaves them with four available number nines, while Colby Bishop is recovering from heart surgery which will keep him out long term.

Mousinho named eight players he sees as winger options, though Anthony Scully is deemed surplus to requirements and available for transfer.

Cozier-Duberry was an option being considered with the Pompey boss watching the former Arsenal man in person last week, as Crawley played Brighton under-21s in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harvey Blair was recruited instead from Liverpool on Friday, however, as the player hunt turned elsewhere after enquiring about the 19-year-old.

Pompey will remain open to any late curveballs which are thrown and won’t totally shut themselves off to surprise opportunities.

But Mousinho confirmed the late window focus will not lie in attacking areas.

When asked if Pompey will look at attacking recruits, Mousinho said: ‘Possibly, but at the minute in the attacking department with the wingers we’ve got there is Harvey (Blair), Paddy Lane, Sammy Silvera, Josh Murphy, Matt Ritchie, Gavin Whyte and Anthony Scully.

‘So we think we’re okay there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘We have said we’ll be open with Anthony (Scully) and our plans for the future, but Callum (Lang) played out there at the weekend and can play wide.

‘So we’re fairly happy in those areas at the moment and not looking to add anything.’