LATEST: Portsmouth handed Tottenham Hotspur FA Cup boost after Blackpool U-turn on winger

And that could rejuvenate hopes of the winger remaining at Fratton Park beyond January.

The 24-year-old’s future has been much speculated over recent weeks as Michael Appleton toys with a potential recall in the transfer window.

The Seasiders’ boss has kept his options open after injuries ripped through his squad in the early stages of the campaign.

This has seen his side struggle in the opening months of the season, as they flirt around the Championship relegation zone.

Dale has impressed so far the Pompey, registering four assists and one goal in 20 league games since his summer arrival.

Appleton denied the former Crewe ace the opportunity to feature for the Blues in both their first and second round FA Cup games.

However, the Tangerines are set to make a U-turn, which could allow the winger to feature for the Blues on Saturday.

Blackpool have reportedly given Pompey permission to use Owen Dale in the FA Cup this weekend.

It follows after Blackpool signed promising Manchester City striker Morgan Rodgers on loan for the remainder of the campaign, while another wide-man looks set to arrive at Bloomfield Road.

Of course, Simon Bassey’s men make the mouth-watering trip to Premier League giants Spurs in the third round of the competition, as life after Danny Cowley begins for the League One outfit.

The caretaker boss has been handed a major injury boost with Louis Thompson set to make his long-awaited return from a broken leg, while Marlon Pack, Tom Lowery and Clark Robertson will all miss out.

Josh Griffiths, Josh Koroma and Joe Pigott have all been given permission to feature in the opening two rounds of the competition so far for the Blues and are set to be in contention.