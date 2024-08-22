Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Pompey are keeping a watchful eye on George Edmundson’s situation at Ipswich as the transfer window reaches its finale.

But the Blues feel there’s currently no mileage in resurrecting their interest in the powerful Ipswich defender, as summer player trading reaches a climax.

That’s despite Edmundson once again finding himself on the fringes of Kieran McKenna’s first team, after his side’s rise to the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pompey are long- term admirers of Edmundson, and are known to have pursued a deal for the 27-year-old ahead of the January transfer window.

The former Rangers man went from being completely in the cold, however, to becoming a more significant part of the Ipswich side who went on to secure a place at English football’s top table.

That effectively killed the chances of a deal taking place, with Tom McIntyre instead arriving from Reading and fracturing his ankle on his Blues debut.

Pompey have monitored Edmundson’s situation since the close of the window, however, but every sign from Ipswich has been that he is still a wanted man at Portman Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That remains the case at present, despite the centre-half being left out of the Tractor Boys’ squad which faced Liverpool on the opening day.

Pompey would certainly be keen to bring in Edmundson should a pathway to completing a move open in coming days, with the player in the final year of his deal after making 74 appearances in Suffolk across three years.

It would be reasonable to expect Ipswich to look to gain a return on their asset now or in the new year, rather than lose him for free next year.

With the club’s US owners splashing the cash this summer after reaching the top flight, it’s clear they could swallow Edmundson walking for free if McKenna sought to have him as defensive cover now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That’s even with the player apparently fifth in the Ipswich central defensive pecking order at present, though he does offer flexibility should McKenna look to play a back three.

Once potential game changer is Ipswich’s touted interest in Sheffield United’s Anel Ahmedhodzic, with talk of the top-flight new boys being in advanced talks to bring in the Bosnia and Herzegovina international.

Completing the move for the 25-year-old could well deem Edmundson surplus to requirements, before next Friday’s transfer deadline.

That is a prospect Pompey will have eyes on as they anticipate a frantic close to the summer window.