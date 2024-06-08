LATEST: Portsmouth's position on renewing interest in Ipswich Town defender emerges

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pompey have ruled out a renewed bid to land George Edmundson for now.

The News understands the Blues have explored the possibility of bringing in the Ipswich Town defender, as they prepare for the Championship.

But the indications are Edmundson is a wanted man at Portman Road, following his side’s promotion to the Premier League.

Pompey were keen on bringing in the 26-year-old in January, and the signs were Edmundson would be available ahead of the winter window opening.

The former Rangers man played himself back into contention in Kieran McKenna’s squad, however, after making just two league starts before the new year.

A run of games when the January window was open changed the picture, however, with team-mate Cameron Burgess on Asian Cup duty with Australia.

That effectively put paid to any deal advancing, with Edmundson looking more involved in Ipswich’s promotion push.

That saw Pompey turn to Reading defender Tom McIntyre, with the 25-year-old signed as a player with the potential to step in event of promotion.

Edmundson was required to start just three of the Tractor Boys’ final 16 games, however, as they secured second place in the Championship.

That lack of game time raised the question to Pompey of what central defender’s prospects would be next term in the Premier League, as he enters the final year of his existing agreement.

The signs at this stage, however, is the Manchester-born powerhouse is wanted by McKenna as his side step up to the top flight.

The middle of Pompey’s defence is an area of focus this summer, with Sean Raggett released after playing a key role in the League One victory.

That leaves Conor Shaughnessy as the senior option at the back with regular game time under his belt last term.

Regan Poole is coming back from his season being ended by knee injury in November, while Tom McIntyre’s Pompey career has lasted 54 minutes to date, after suffering an ankle injury on his debut.