Latest Portsmouth signing Owen Dale opens up on frustrating spell at Blackpool - but is tight-lipped about his future

But the 23-year-old claims his lack of game time and first-team opportunities was a key reason why he opted for a temporary move away from Bloomfield Road.

Signed by then boss Neil Critchley, the winger joined the Seasiders on loan from Crewe last summer, before making his switch permanent in January.

However, his year-long stay at the Championship outfit was far from a success, with Dale netting just once in eight second-tier outings last term.

The former Railwaymen star then found himself overlooked by new boss Michael Appleton for much of pre-season, before sitting out Blackpool’s opening day victory against Reading.

Realising opportunities would be few and far between, the winger subsequently completed a temporary switch away from Blackpool last weekend as he penned a season-long loan deal at Fratton Park.

The Blues’ newest recruit understands that it’s part and parcel of football that some moves fail to live up to expectations.

And he praised Appleton for not standing in his way of a move to the south coast.

Owen Dale believes no one was to blame for his failed Blackpool stay.

Dale told The News: ‘I don’t think anything went too wrong at Blackpool, I think it was just a limited opportunity and I didn’t get too many chances.

‘That happens in football and it’s no-one's fault, but coming here was to get game time and because it’s such a massive club.

‘Me and Michael (Appleton) had a brief conversation and he was really good with me.

‘He said he wouldn’t stop me from going out and getting game time and that’s what he thought I needed and I agreed.’

However, the winger remained tight-lipped about where his long-term future lies.

‘We’ve had conversations between each other and we’ll see what happens in the future,’ he said.

‘Those conversations have happened but nothing’s been set in stone.