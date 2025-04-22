Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pompey confirmed their Championship safety on Easter Monday.

John Mousinho's men booked their place in next season’s second tier after a hard-fought 1-0 win over Watford at Fratton Park.

Colby Bishop was the difference as more than 20,000 people - including owner Michael Eisner, who made the trip from the United States for the games against Norwich and the Hornets - packed out PO4 to celebrate their success.

The victory means Pompey now have an unassailable six-point advantage over the bottom three because of Hull City’s game against Derby County this Saturday.

The relegation picture took a new twist on Monday afternoon as Mousinho’s men, the Rams, the Tigers, Plymouth Argyle and Luton Town all picked up maximum points, while Cardiff drew at home to Oxford United.

This means the gap between Stoke in 17th and the Hatters in 22nd is just four points going into the final two games of the campaign. In fact, Plymouth and Cardiff can still escape the drop, sitting just three points from safety.

An action packed Easter weekend saw the Blues move clear of the relegation zone after a 5-3 triumph over Norwich on Good Friday was then followed up by Monday’s 1-0 win over Watford.

Pompey then face Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday before Hull visit Fratton Park on the final day of the season, which could still impact their Championship survival hopes.

Mousinho’s troops could still finish as high as 12th should they pick up maximum points in their final two matches and results elsewhere go their way.

That would be an impressive end to the campaign for the Blues, who had picked up just one win in their opening 14 games of the season.

With safety all wrapped up with two games to go and a south coast derby against Southampton ready and waiting for next season, where could Pompey still finish this term in the second tier?

Football data expert’s, Opta, have used their analytics to predict how the final Championship table will look come May 3 - and here’s where Mousinho’s men could finish.

Latest supercomputer predictions

John Mousinho was getting all the plaudits at Fratton Park on Monday as Pompey secured their Championship survival. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

1st: Burnley - 98 points; 2nd: Leeds United - 98 points; 3rd: Sheffield United - 90 points; 4th: Sunderland - 79 points; 5th: Bristol City - 70 points; 6th: Coventry City - 69 points; 7th: Middlesbrough - 66 points; 8th: Millwall - 65 points; 9th: Blackburn Rovers - 65 points; 10th: West Brom - 64 points; 11th: Swansea City - 63 points; 12th: Sheffield Wednesday - 59 points; 13th; Watford - 59 points; 14th: Norwich City - 56 points; 15th: Portsmouth - 55 points; 16th: QPR - 55 points; 17th: Stoke City - 52 points; 18th: Preston North End - 52 points; 19th: Oxford United - 51 points; 20th: Hull City - 51 points; 21st: Derby County - 48 points; 22nd: Luton Town - 48 points; 23rd: Cardiff City - 45 points; 24th: Plymouth Argyle - 45 points.