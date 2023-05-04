News you can trust since 1877
LATEST: Transfer news over Portsmouth move for midfielder attracting Championship interest

Accrington are set to play hardball over Tommy Leigh’s transfer valuation.

By Jordan Cross
Published 4th May 2023, 11:10 BST- 2 min read
Updated 4th May 2023, 11:31 BST

And Pompey will be hoping Championship interest doesn’t resurface in the midfielder they’re eyeing as part of their summer overhaul.

The News understands the Blues have made an enquiry over the fee required to bring in the former Priory School student.

They have been told £200,000 will be needed to land Leigh, who has 12 months remaining on his contract at the Crown Ground. Accrington are likely to stand firm on that figure, despite being likely to play in League Two next term.

Leigh is viewed as arguably the side’s biggest asset at present, grabbing 12 goals this term - meaning he will be the side’s top scorer despite missing the final three games after injuring his shoulder at Fratton Park last month.

Accrington have a long history of gaining good value as they develop young talent and move them on for big profits. Dion Charles, Cameron Burgess, Kayden Jackson and Ross Sykes are some of the players who fall into that category. Meanwhile, Pompey shelled out £500,000 to bring in top scorer Colby Bishop last summer.

One key issue standing in the way of a Leigh deal, could be sides from a higher level reviving their interest in the former Pompey academy talent. Eleven of his 12 goals this term were bagged before the close of the January window, with his strong form seeing Championship sides circling.

It’s not year clear if that will again be the case, while Pompey are respectful the season is still live and Accrington are going to have to likely digest the prospect of fourth-tier football. That means they will not firm up their interest until the dust settles on the League One campaign.

Tommy Leigh.Tommy Leigh.
In the meantime, Pompey are continuing with their recruitment plans with forward-thinking midfielders high on their list of priorities.

Wingers are another area the Blues will look to bolster, with boss John Mousinho also linked with a move for former Oxford team-mate Gavin Whyte. The Northern Ireland international is currently with Championship outfit Cardiff, with the 27-year-old also being touted for a return to the Kassam Stadium.

