Pompey remain open to keeping their out-of-contract title winners at Fratton Park - despite not taking up options to extend their existing deals.

And chief executive Andy Cullen underlined there is no cut-off date on discussions with Joe Morrell and Zak Swanson, as their futures remain in the balance.

The Blues took the surprise decision not to hand a 12-month extension to Morrell’s existing agreement, as they announced their retained list at the start of last month.

And it was a similar story for Swanson, despite also making the call to release Pompey’s other right-back in Joe Rafferty.

Boss John Mousinho explained he was keen for the club to explore re-negotiating with the duo, though he stated he was ‘realistic’ about Morrell after relinquishing control of the situation.

The Wales international will not be short of takers this summer, after 105 appearances at PO4 since arriving from Luton Town in 2021.

Morrell made 32 appearances as Pompey stormed to the League One title last term, establishing himself as one of his team’s most impressive and consistent performers before injury curtailed his campaign at the end of January.

The 27-year-old is continuing his knee rehab and is making diligent progress, as he remains with Pompey for his recovery.

An incentive-based deal is the likely offering for Swanson, after dealing with an ongoing groin issue with Mousinho highlighting his ‘Championship capability’.

Cullen acknowledged the pair can explore offers elsewhere, but the door remains open for them at Pompey - and that will remain the case moving forward.

He said: ‘We didn’t take up the options in their contracts, but the opportunity to continue to speak to those players is there.

‘For those players they can look at their options and it’s a slightly different one, because of the options not being taken up.

‘But we are remaining in contact with both Zak and Joe. Obviously Joe is doing his injury rehab with us, so we remain very close to him at the moment.