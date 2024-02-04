League One headlines as Portsmouth extend lead and Derby gatecrash Peterborough party

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An eventful weekend of League One action resulted in Portsmouth extending their lead on the chasing pack. Goals from Connor Ogilvie, Callum Lang and a Paddy Lane brace earned a ruthless 4-1 win over Northampton Town at Fratton Park.

John Mousinho’s men now boast a four-point cushion over their promotion rivals as they aim to secure a Championship return. Following a hectic day in the third tier, here are your daily The News headlines for Sunday, February 4.

‘Rampant’ - Mousinho

Mousinho soaked in the glory of a thrilling home win by hailing his “rampant” Pompey players. They were never threatened throughout, with the visitor’s goal simply a consolation strike in the 89th minute.

“I’m delighted,” Mousinho said post-match. “We were rampant in the first 45 minutes and right at it from the very first whistle.

“My only disappointment was that we weren’t further ahead at the break – forget the penalty, we had quite a few chances. We put the ball in the back of the net at key moments and it was pleasing to get the first from a set-piece because it had been a while.

“I thought the performance was fairly similar to Port Vale last week. But the difference is that we really punished Northampton.”

Posh stunned

Pompey were given a boost to their title chances as Peterborough United were ripped apart on home soil by Wigan Athletic. The Latics took a three-goal lead before staving off a late fightback to clinch all three points - but manager Darren Ferguson remained positive despite the promotion setback.

“In the first half we were really good,” he said after the game. “We played very well and I said at half time, we just had to keep doing what we were doing. Unfortunately, it’s been mentioned a few times about us not being ruthless enough in front of goal and it’s caught up with us today.

“We need to have that ruthless edge to get the goal. We score the first goal here and we win comfortably. The goals we conceded were momentum shifters. They were hanging on a bit as we were really dominant, more dominant than I thought we might be.

“It’s important how we react now to a bit of adversity as it’s never going to be all perfect. The two goals we scored late on were massive, 3-0 looks like a hammering and 3-2 helps the goal difference which will play a part this season.”

Derby gatecrash party

With Posh losing and Bolton Wanderers drawing at home to Barnsley, Derby County capitalised to move up to second. The Rams edged out Charlton Athletic, propelling themselves into the automatic places out of nowhere.

Manager Paul Warne was “buzzing” with the result at the full-time whistle. He said: "It felt like my team. We were away from home, we came to the capital and I know they spent a lot in the window with their new manager watching.