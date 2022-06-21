Here are the latest headlines from across League One.

Butcher makes Home Park mark

Matt Butcher has revealed the reasons why he chose Home Park as his next destination.

The Pompey-born midfielder was strongly linked with a switch to Fratton Park, after he failed to agree new terms at Accrington.

However, with the Blues pulling the plug on a move, it saw the 25-year-old pen a two-year deal at Plymouth.

Speaking to Argyle TV, Butcher admitted he was excited about the opportunity to play for a ‘big’ club.

He said: ‘I spoke to the manager, and of course know the assistant well from playing with him and was really engaged by their thoughts and ambitions.

‘I have played against Argyle and have seen how well supported the club is and it’s always been a dream to play for a big club, I just can’t wait to get started now.

‘I’ve heard that the group togetherness is massive and was a big part as to why the team was successful last season, so I am looking forward to meeting everyone and getting started.’

MK Dons boss unflustered with bids

MK Dons boss Liam Manning has been unflustered by bids for prized asset Scott Twine.

Reports suggest Burnley have submitted a bid around £4m for the in-demand forward.

The Dons head coach revealed that the offers were nowhere near their asking price, though, while Middlesbrough, West Brom, Norwich, Stoke and Huddersfield have also been linked.

Speaking to the MK Citizen, Manning said: ‘Naturally we'll get interest because of how well he did last season - he was League One Player of the Season.

‘But there have been a couple of bids, but they are not where they need to be yet. We've not had any bids that meet our valuation for him.

‘There is interest but we're in a good, strong position where we can be firm in the valuation we hold and what we can expect for him.’

In his maiden season with the Dons, Twine netted 20 times in 41 League One outings after being linked with Pompey last summer.

Rotherham trigger release clause

Newly-promoted Rotherham have triggered the £200,000 release clause of Lincoln defender Cohen Bramall.

The Millers are believed to have matched the Imps’ asking price for the left-back, according to Sky Sports.

The 26-year-old is set to return to the Championship for the first time in five years as reports suggest a medical is set to take place today.

Following his move to Sincil Bank in January 2021, the 26-year-old amassed 56 outings for the City, which also saw him score twice and make six assists.

Charlton bring in Egbo

Charlton have announced the signing of Mandela Egbo following his exit from Swindon.

The right-back pens a two-year deal at The Valley with the club holding the option of a further 12 months.

The 24-year-old links up with former Robins boss Ben Garner, who took the reins at the South London side at the start of the month.

Egbo arrived at the County Ground in March and made an instant impact - making three assists in his first six games, while also amassing a total of 11 appearances for Town.