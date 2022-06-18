Other clubs in League One are also preparing to make their returns – and, as they do, moves are under way to ensure a freshness to their ranks greets the players when they arrive back.

Here’s the latest top developments in the third tier…

Posh make double keeper signing

As Pompey weigh up their goalkeeper options ahead of the 2022-23 season, Peterborough have been decisive in that particular department.

The recently-relegated Posh have signed two keepers to battle it out for the No1 spot at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Harvey Cartwright has arrived on a season-long loan from Hull, while Lucas Bergström has joined on similar terms from Chelsea.

England under 20s international Cartwright worked with Peterborough manager Grant McCann during his time in charge at Hull, where he signed a new long-term contract.

Chelsea youngster Lucas Bergstrom has joined Peterborough on loan Picture: Steve Bardens/Getty Images

Meanwhile, 19-year-old Bergström, who is a Finland under-21 international, arrives after being the fourth-choice keeper at Stamford Bridge last season.

The keepers take Posh’s recruitment this summer up to three new arrivals, with former Pompey favourite Ben Thompson making a free transfer move to the League one new boys last week.

MK Dons land Pompey-linked centre-back

MK Dons have signed in-demand Gillingham centre-back Jack Tucker.

Liam Manning closed a deal for the defender on Friday, with the transfer to become official upon the expiry of the 22-year-old’s Priestfield contract.

Last season’s play-off semi-finalists beat the likes of Swansea, Reading, Charlton and Bolton to Tucker’s signature, although they will have to pay a training compensation fee for the Gills’ youth-team product.

The Dons need to strengthen in defence, with Harry Darling generating interest from the likes of Sheffield United, Swansea, Brighton and Chelsea.

Pompey boss Danny Cowley has a long-standing admiration for Tucker and was even reported to have bid £200,000 for the player last June.

Dons emerge as Hylton suitors as move to Pompey is ruled out

AFC Wimbledon have emerged as one of the frontrunners in the race to sign Luton forward Danny Hylton.

The South London press claim new Dons boss Johnnie Jackson is keen to bring the 33-year-old to Plough Lane once his Hatters deal expires at the end of this month.

There’s reported competition for the experienced campaign from both League One and Two clubs, with Pompey, Charlton and Ipswich linked with the striker as well.

However, The News understands that Hylton is not someone Danny Cowley is considering as he looks to fill four forward positions ahead of the new season.

Meanwhile, reports from Ipswich suggest they too are not interested in the soon-to-be free agent.

That leaves the door open for Wimbledon & Co as Hylton’s six-year stay at Kenilworth Road nears its end.

The former Oxford United front man has scored 62 goals in 170 appearances in that period but was only a bit-part player for Nathan Jones last season as Luton reached the Championship play-off semi-finals.

He made 17 second-tier appearances in total, scoring four times, but only five of those outings were starts.

Rovers seek midfield double boost

Bristol Rovers are pursuing deals for midfield duo Callum Camps and Jordan Rossiter.

Both players featured under manager Joey Barton at Fleetwood and are being linked with a reunion with their former boss at the Memorial Stadium.

Rovers are keen to strengthen their midfield for their return to League One.

Free-agent Camps has been a long-term target and nearly joined the Gas in January before the deal collapsed.

He looked set to join big-spending Stockport during the current transfer window but is back on Barton’s radar after the Hatters turned their attentions elsewhere.

Rossiter would command a fee, with the former Rangers man still under contract at Fleetwood.