According to Football Insider, Blues boss Danny Cowley is chasing his signature – alongside League One rivals Ipswich and Charlton – as the forward looks set to leave the Hatters on a free transfer.

The 33-year-old is already the 20th player to be associated with a Blues switch, with the transfer window due to officially open on Friday.

Hylton looks likely to be available on a free as his six-year stay at Kenilworth Road nears its end.

The former Oxford United front man has scored 62 goals in 170 appearances in that period but was only a bit-part player for Nathan Jones last season as Luton reached the Championship play-off semi-finals.

He made 17 second-tier appearances in total, scoring four times, but only five of those outings were starts.

Like Ipswich and Charlton, Pompey are looking for the firepower that will see them move out of mid-table territory and into serious promotion contenders next season.

Pompey-linked striker Danny Hylton Picture: Alex Burstow/Getty Images

The Blues have no senior strikers on their books, with their return to pre-season (June 20) just 11 days away.

They are keen to be reunited with Leicester loanee George Hirst, while a contract offered to Aiden O’Brien remains on the table.

Yet Cowley remains interested in Spurs’ Kion Etete and Swansea duo Kyle Joseph and Morgan Whittaker.

The Blues are yet to sign anyone this summer, with the transfer window not officially opening until the end of this week.