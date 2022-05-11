Here are the top headlines from around League One today.

Plymouth star made available for move

Plymouth have announced star midfielder Panutche Camara has been made available for a move away from Home Park this summer.

It comes after the Guinea-Bissau international refused to sign a longer deal to remain in Devon, despite penning a one-year extension last week.

Pilgrims boss Steven Schumacher has previously jokingly valued the 25-year-old at £27m, following interest from Burnley and Barnsley earlier in the season.

Camara has been key to Argyle’s success this term - featuring 50 times in all competitions, while also netting on five occasions.

With Plymouth failing to reach the play-offs, the midfielder has turned down the opportunity to extend his stay and with a risk of losing their man for free wish to sell him on this summer.

MK Dons ace one step closer to Championship move

MK Dons’ prized asset Scott Twine is reportedly one step closer to a Championship move.

It is believed West Brom are edging towards a summer deal for the 22-year-old although Burnley, Norwich, Middlesbrough and Stoke are all believed to be admirers of the forward.

Twine’s stocks have risen considerably in the last 12 months following a glistening campaign for Liam Manning’s side, which saw him claim the League One player of the season award after scoring 20 goals and providing 13 assists this term.

His eye for goal has seen the Dons reportedly place a £3m price tag on the striker less than a year after a £300,000 move from Swindon, while also being targeted by Pompey in the same window.

Yet, it seems certain Manning’s star man is destined for a move elsewhere after his side fell short of play-off success, losing 2-1 on aggregate to Wycombe in the semi-finals.

Championship duo enter running for striker

Championship duo Birmingham and Preston are said to have joined the hunt for Cheltenham’s star striker Alfie May.

Reports claim the pair joined Blackburn who are eyeing a summer swoop for the forward after his prolific season in front of goal for Michael Duff’s side.

The 28-year-old netted 23 times in 46 League One outings this term, which helped him to four awards in the Robins’ end-of-season honours.