However, this hasn’t stopped the rumour mill continually spinning, as clubs in League One prepare for the 2022-23 season.

Here’s the latest headlines from across the division.

Sheffield Wednesday join hunt for ex-Pompey striker

Sheffield Wednesday are the latest club to register an interest in former Pompey striker Michael Smith.

That’s according to the Sheffield Star, who believe the Rotherham forward is on their radar – if he fails to sign a new contract with the Millers.

Last term, the 30-year-old bagged 25 goals as Paul Warne’s side sealed their return to the Championship.

But if Darren Moore is to move for his signature, he may face fierce opposition from clubs across the Championship.

Pompey target Will Boyle and ex-Blues man Michael Smith are subject of interest this summer.

Cardiff are understood to be firmly in the hunt for the striker, according to Wales Online, while the supremos at the New York Stadium are hopeful he will strike a fresh agreement with the club.

Blackpool not prepared to trigger automatic deal for Charlton hotshot

Lancs Live are reporting that Blackpool are unwilling to fulfil their obligation to sign Charlton loanee Charlie Kirk permanently.

The Tangerines have a pre-agreed arrangement with the Addicks to keep the midfielder this summer – but are unable to deliver the deal due to a lack of funds.

The 24-year-old spent the second half of last season at Bloomfield Road last term, where he made nine league appearances from January.

His form certainly impressed Neil Critchley, who wants to keep him at the club – but is seeking a fresh agreement with the London side.

Huddersfield eyeing reported Pompey target

According to journalist Alan Nixon, Huddersfield maintain an interest in signing Cheltenham defender, and Pompey target, Will Boyle.

The centre-back is available for free after failing to sign a new deal with the Robins, and is attracting attention from League One and Championship clubs.

Danny Cowley’s side are believed to be one of those keen on signing the 26-year-old, but will face competition to sign him.

The Terriers are preparing to rebuild their squad after failing to reach the Premier League following defeat to Nottingham Forest in the play-off final.

Following Levi Colwill’s return to Chelsea, the Yorkshire side will be in the market for a new defender this summer.

Owls braced for second bid for Josh Windass

After Atletico Talleres saw their opening bid for Sheffield Wednesday’s Josh Windass rejected, the Argentinian side are reportedly considering a second approach for the attacker.

Albiazuls boss Pedro Caixinha is hoping to be reunited with the player who was under his stewardship at Rangers in 2017, but is facing a battle to make his dream a reality.