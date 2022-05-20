So far, 18 of Pompey’s third-tier rivals have unveiled who they wish to keep next term, along with those who are exiting for fresh starts.

Meanwhile, massive ex-Fratton Park favourite Ben Thompson has also been released following the end of his contract at Gillingham, while former striker John Marquis has been let go from Lincoln.

Here are the numbers from those released so far.

1. Accrington Stanley Released: Stephen Sama, Lewis Mansell, Ben Pleavin, Luke Stowe and Kevin Spinelli; Rejected extension: Matt Butcher; Returning loanees: Joel Mumbongo (Burnley), Yeboah Amankwah (Manchester City) and Marcel Lewis (Union SG).

2. Bolton Released: Matty Alexander, Alex Baptiste, Nathan Delfouneso, Liam Edwards, Jay Fitzmartin, Liam Gordon, Reiss Greenidge, Andy Tutte; Returning loanees: Xavier Amaechi (Hamburg), Marlon Fossey (Fulham), James Trafford (Manchester City); Contract offered: Adam Senior.

3. Burton Released: Danny Rowe, Luke Redfern, Michael Bostwick, Oumar Niasse, Aaron Amadi-Holloway; Contract offered: Callum Hawkins, Daniel Moore, Thierry Latty-Fairweather, Tom Hewlett. Offered professional contracts: Ben Radcliffe, Jakub Niemczyk. Returning loanees: Harry Chapman (Blackburn Rovers), Jacob Maddox (Vitória de Guimarães), Christian Saydee (AFC Bournemouth), Matej Kovar (Manchester United).

4. Cambridge United Released: Wes Hoolahan, Kai McKenzie-Lyle, Tom Dickens; Returning loanees: Sam Sherring (AFC Bournemouth), Jensen Weir, Lorent Tolaj (both Brighton & Hove Albion); Contract offered: Greg Taylor, Liam O'Neil, Harrison Dunk, Adam May, Will Mannion; Contract rejected: Jack Iredale.