League One news: Blackpool and Oxford United pair wanted, Cheltenham Town target striker
Latest transfer news and rumours from around League One as Pompey prepare for the summer ahead
Pompey finished 8th in the League One table in this past campaign. They ended up seven points off the play-offs.
John Mousinho will be plotting potential targets for the summer now as he looks to put his own stamp on the squad. Here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours from around the third tier...
Striker in-demand
Blackpool will face a battle to keep hold of Jerry Yates following their relegation from the Championship. The Tangerines will be facing Pompey next term and their striker is wanted by League One champions Ipswich Town along with Coventry City, Luton Town and West Brom, according to a report by The Sun. A bid of £2.5million from an unnamed club is believed to have been rejected already.
Cheltenham Town target striker
Cheltenham Town are reportedly keen on Chester striker Kurt Willoughby along with League Two side Newport County and National League outfit Oldham Athletic, as per Football Insider. The National League North forward scored 27 goals in this past campaign. He has previously played for the likes of Preston North End, AFC Fylde and York City.
Oxford United winger offered deal
Oxford United winger Jodi Jones has been offered a permanent deal by Notts County, as detailed on their retained list. The 25-year-old was loaned out to the Magpies in January and has since helped them gain promotion back to the Football League under Luke Williams. They are now looking to lure him back to Meadow Lane.