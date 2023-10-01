Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pompey won 2-1 away at Wigan Athletic this weekend. Regan Poole and Paddy Lane were on the scoresheet at the DW Stadium.

John Mousinho’s side are top of the table after the first 10 games and haven’t lost in the league. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours from around League One...

Bristol Rovers man leaves on loan

Bristol Rovers goalkeeper James Belshaw has joined Forest Green Rovers on an emergency loan deal. The 32-year-old, who joined the Gas in 2021 from Harrogate Town, has linked up with the League Two side for an initial seven-day period. He made 42 appearances in all competitions last season but has lost his place between the sticks at the Memorial Ground over recent times.

Charlton Athletic youngster departs

Charlton Athletic have let youngster Matt Dench head to non-league side Billericay Town on loan to boost his development. The 19-year-old has joined the Isthmian League Premier Division outfit for a month. He will be looking to get plenty of game time under his belt over the course of the next four weeks.

Charlton winger eyed