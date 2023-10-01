League One news: Bristol Rovers and Charlton Athletic pair depart on loan, Swansea City watch winger
Pompey have made an impressive start to the new League One season
Pompey won 2-1 away at Wigan Athletic this weekend. Regan Poole and Paddy Lane were on the scoresheet at the DW Stadium.
John Mousinho’s side are top of the table after the first 10 games and haven’t lost in the league. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours from around League One...
Bristol Rovers man leaves on loan
Bristol Rovers goalkeeper James Belshaw has joined Forest Green Rovers on an emergency loan deal. The 32-year-old, who joined the Gas in 2021 from Harrogate Town, has linked up with the League Two side for an initial seven-day period. He made 42 appearances in all competitions last season but has lost his place between the sticks at the Memorial Ground over recent times.
Charlton Athletic youngster departs
Charlton Athletic have let youngster Matt Dench head to non-league side Billericay Town on loan to boost his development. The 19-year-old has joined the Isthmian League Premier Division outfit for a month. He will be looking to get plenty of game time under his belt over the course of the next four weeks.
Charlton winger eyed
Charlton winger Corey Blackett-Taylor is apparently on the radar of Championship pair Hull City and Swansea City. According to reporter Darren Witcoop, the 25-year-old is being watched by the second tier duo ahead of the January transfer window. The ex-Aston Villa and Tranmere Rovers man is out of contract next June and his long-term future at The Valley is up in the air at the moment.