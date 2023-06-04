Pompey are preparing for their first full season under John Mousinho. The former Oxford United man was brought in to replace Danny Cowley during the last campaign.

His side missed out on the play-offs last term and will be eyeing another push for the top six next time around. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours from around League One...

Cambridge United striker wanted

Cambridge United striker Harvey Knibbs appears to be a wanted man this summer and is apparently on the radar of Derby County, Huddersfield Town and Bristol City, according to Football Insider. The 24-year-old is due to become a free agent when his contract expires at the end of the month and his current club are facing a major battle to keep hold of him. He has scored 26 goals in 156 games for the U’s since joining them back in 2019 from Aston Villa.

Ipswich Town man eyed

Ipswich Town midfielder Idris El Mizouni has apparently emerged on the radar of Aberdeen, Plymouth Argyle and Wycombe Wanderers, as per a report by TWTD. The trio have joined the race for the 22-year-old along with Derby and Watford ahead of the next transfer window. El Mizouni, who is a Tunisia international with a single cap under his belt so far in his career, spent this past season on loan at Leyton Orient and helped the O’s win promotion from League Two.

Bristol Rovers secure contract deal

Bristol Rovers have tied up a new deal for midfielder Grant Ward. The former Tottenham Hotspur, Ipswich and Blackpool man has put pen-to-paper on an extension until 2025 with the Gas after impressing since moving to the Memorial Ground in January. Their boss Joey Barton has said: “Grant joined us on a short-term deal in January and his quality was there for everyone to see.