The latest news from Portsmouth's League One rivals as Blackpool, Port Vale and Northampton Town hit the headlines.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Portsmouth are currently riding the crest of a wave in League One after moving six points clear at the top of the table with a win against promotion rivals Bolton Wanderers on Monday night.

A goal in first-half injury-time from Conor Shaughnessy put Pompey on their way to a win and a last-minute effort from Kusini Yengi confirmed the win and extended his side’s run of form to just one defeat in their first 20 games of the league season. The win has delivered further belief that John Mousinho’s men can end the club’s seven-season stay in English football’s third tier and return to the Championship for the first time in over a decade.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite their on-field heroics, Pompey are not the only League One club making the headlines as Port Vale, Blackpool and Northampton Town have been in the news over the last 24 hours.

Celebrity duo eyeing Port Vale takeover?

Celebrities buying into football clubs in the English game is nothing new.

Elton John has been owner and chairman at Watford throughout his life and Hollywood duo Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are currently plotting Wrexham’s attempts to rise up the EFL after they secured promotion from the National League last season.

The first Sid Waddell Trophy was presented to Phil Taylor in 2013 (Photo by Ben Hoskins/Getty Images)

Now Port Vale could well be the next in line to receive some famous investors after lifelong fan Darts legend Phil ‘The Power’ Taylor revealed he would be open to working alongside pop star and fellow supporter Robbie Williams to take charge at Vale Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked if he’d be interested in teaming up with Williams to buy the Valiants, he told OLGB: “Yeah I think so, but we’d have to see what it is and how much they want and stuff like that.

“But I’ve heard nothing from Robbie. So, no I think it’s just a rumour. I know he was in Australia, so I don’t bother him with the time difference. I’ll probably text him when I get home tomorrow morning and I’ll give him a text in the week because I want an update on his dad because his dads not very well.”

Blackpool keen to keep former Blackburn Rovers man

Jordan Rhodes could be handed a chance to prolong his spell at Blackpool.

The former Blackburn Rovers and Huddersfield Town striker has been in fine form during his loan spell with the League One club after plundering his way to 13 goals in 18 appearances in all competitions.

WhoScored rating: 9.0.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rhodes, who has 14 caps for Scotland, could yet return to Huddersfield in the January transfer window after it was revealed there is a break clause in his loan agreement with the Championship outfit. However, Tangerines manager Neil Critchley is hopeful Rhodes will remain at Bloomfield Road for the entire campaign and praised the impact he has made during the first half of the season.

He told The Examiner: “We watch Jordan and try and learn from him and he’s a good example to our strikers who have not had his career. They should be aspiring to achieve what he’s done. His positioning inside the penalty box and his patience, his movement, cleverness and ability to finish off both feet or his head is outstanding. We’re delighted he’s here and we really want that to continue for the year.”

Newcastle United youngster reflects on Cobblers loan

Premier League youngster Max Thompson believes he has improved during the early months of his loan spell at Northampton Town.

The Newcastle United academy product joined the Cobblers on a half-season loan during the summer transfer window and was expected to compete with Lee Burge for a regular place in Jon Brady’s starting eleven.

Max Thompson of Northampton Town in action during the Sky Bet League One match between Northampton Town and Fleetwood Town at Sixfields on December 09, 2023 in Northampton, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, an injury to Burge has meant England Under-18 international Thompson has made 15 starts in all competitions during the first loan spell of his young career. The Magpies youngster has revealed his delight at his increased involvement and revealed he is enjoying the ‘big step up from playing academy level’.

He told the Northampton Chronicle & Echo: “I knew I was coming in as number two and I was hoping I could play a few games and see what happens but unfortunately Lee (Burge) has been injured a couple of times and that’s meant I’ve played quite a lot.