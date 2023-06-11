News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Another Tory MP resigns and triggers a third by-election
Eight teenagers arrested after 16-year-old stabbed to death
Three Brits missing after boat bursts into flames in Egypt
British woman shot and partner killed by armed intruders
Dog walker ‘lucky to be alive’ after being bitten by a snake
When will heatwave end as Met Office issue more rain & storm warnings

League One news: Derby County lose striker, Bolton Wanderers target pair and more

Latest transfer news and rumours from around League One as Pompey prepare for next season

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 11th Jun 2023, 13:00 BST- 1 min read

Pompey are preparing for their first full season under John Mousinho. The former Oxford United man took over from Danny Cowley during the last campaign.

He will be looking to put his own stamp on the squad with some signings this summer. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours from around League One...

Derby County striker leaves

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Notts County have persuaded striker David McGoldrick to leave Derby County and drop into League Two. The former Ipswich Town and Sheffield United man scored 25 goals in all competitions for the Rams last term, 22 of which came in the league. However, he has now left and moved to Meadow Lane on a two-year deal following the Magpies’ promotion from the National League.

Most Popular

Bolton Wanderers target pair

Bolton Wanderers are reportedly keen on Brighton and Hove Albion goalkeeper James Beadle and released Coventry City right-back Fantaky Dabo, according to reporter Alan Nixon on Patreon. The Trotters lost in the play-offs last season to Barnsley over two legs and are gearing up for another year under Ian Evatt. They have a vacancy to fill between the sticks following James Trafford’s return to parent club Manchester United after the expiration of his loan deal.

Shrewsbury Town manager latest

Shrewsbury Town are in hunt for a new boss following ex-Pompey manager Steve Cotterill’s departure. The Shrews have a big decision to make on who to bring in next and GrimsbyLive say it is ‘unlikely’ that Paul Hurst would leave Grimsby Town amid tenative links of a return to his former club.

Related topics:Pompey