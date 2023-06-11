League One news: Derby County lose striker, Bolton Wanderers target pair and more

Pompey are preparing for their first full season under John Mousinho. The former Oxford United man took over from Danny Cowley during the last campaign.

He will be looking to put his own stamp on the squad with some signings this summer. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours from around League One...

Derby County striker leaves

Notts County have persuaded striker David McGoldrick to leave Derby County and drop into League Two. The former Ipswich Town and Sheffield United man scored 25 goals in all competitions for the Rams last term, 22 of which came in the league. However, he has now left and moved to Meadow Lane on a two-year deal following the Magpies’ promotion from the National League.

Bolton Wanderers target pair

Bolton Wanderers are reportedly keen on Brighton and Hove Albion goalkeeper James Beadle and released Coventry City right-back Fantaky Dabo, according to reporter Alan Nixon on Patreon. The Trotters lost in the play-offs last season to Barnsley over two legs and are gearing up for another year under Ian Evatt. They have a vacancy to fill between the sticks following James Trafford’s return to parent club Manchester United after the expiration of his loan deal.

Shrewsbury Town manager latest