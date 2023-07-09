Pompey will be hoping that they can compete for promotion next season in League One. John Mousinho took over from Danny Cowley earlier this year and the former Oxford United man is preparing for his first full campaign at the helm at Fratton Park.

He has been a busy man so far this summer bolstering his squad. Here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours from around the third tier at the moment...

Derby County interested in striker

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Derby County are interested in Billy Sharp after his departure from Sheffield United at the end of last term, according to reporter Alan Nixon on Patreon. The veteran striker is weighing up his next move in the game with Rotherham United, Hull City and Coventry City also mentioned as potential suitors in the Championship. He has made 693 appearances in his career to date and has scored 116 goals.

Oxford United youngster wanted

Oxford youngster Tyler Goodhrem is apparently attracting interest from the second tier and could move on in the next few weeks, according to journalist Will Unwin on Twitter. The 19-years-old, who is from High Wycombe, scored three goals in 43 games for the U’s last term and is being tipped for a bright future. He has had loan spells away from the Kassam Stadium in the past at Slough Town and Hayes and Yeading United to gain experience.

Departed Blackpool man eyed