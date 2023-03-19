Shrewsbury Town manager Steve Cotterill has claimed Ipswich Town are ‘too big a club’ to be in League Two.

The former Portsmouth boss watched his side fall to a 2-0 defeat against the promotion-chasing Tractor Boys as first-half goals from George Hirst and Massimo Luongo gave the hosts a comfortable win at Portman Road. The result has taken Ipswich to within three points of league leaders Sheffield Wednesday, although the Owls do hold two games in hand on Kieran McKenna’s side ahead of Tuesday night’s visit to play-off contenders Barnsley.

Steve Cotterill said Ipswich Town are the ‘strongest’ team his Shrewsbury Town side have faced this season

Speaking after the game, Cotterill admitted he was disappointed by his side’s defensive display and gave his verdict on the stature of their hosts.

He told the Shropshire Star: “They (Ipswich Town) are really too big a club to be in League One so we knew it was going to be difficult to compete when you come to places like this. But all in all the lads give what they can.

“It is always disappointing to concede a goal, we were disappointed with how we defended both goals. They were both preventable, there is nothing new there, and it is not something we have not already spoken about this week. But sometimes you come up against a team, and there is nothing you can do.”

Sunderland monitor Imps striker

Sunderland have reportedly added their name to a lengthy list of clubs that are showing an interest in Lincoln City star Ben House.

SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 20: Ben House of Lincoln City FC battles for the ball with Lyanco of Southampton FC during the Carabao Cup Fourth Round match between Southampton and Lincoln City at St Mary's Stadium on December 20, 2022 in Southampton, England. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

The former Eastleigh frontman has scored nine goals in 36 appearances in all competitions for the Imps and has attracted scouts from several clubs across the Championship according to The Real EFL. The Black Cats are said to have joined second-tier rivals Queens Park Rangers, Coventry City and Reading in ‘monitoring’ House ahead of a potential move during the summer transfer window.

Manchester United youngster stays with relegation candidates

On-loan Manchester United midfielder Charlie Savage has been given permission to miss international duty and will remain with Forest Green Rovers as they battle against relegation from League One.

Charlie Savage of Manchester United is currently on loan with Forest Green Rovers. (Photo by Manchester United/Manchester United via Getty Images)

The highly-rated 19-year-old scored his first senior goal when he netted in his side’s 3-1 home defeat against Bristol Rovers and is said to be keen to make an impact during his time at The New Lawn. Savage was named in the Wales Under-21 squad for a game against their Scotland counterparts next weekend but he will now stay with Duncan Ferguson’s side as they prepare for their home game with title contenders Sheffield Wednesday.

Explaining the situation, Savage told the Rovers website: "I’ve been given permission to stay with Forest Green Rovers for the upcoming international break. It is always an honour to be called up for your country, wearing the national team shirt is one of the best and proudest experiences you can have in football.