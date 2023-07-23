Pompey have been busy this summer as they prepare for the upcoming League One season. They are gearing up for John Mousinho’s first full campaign at the helm.

The former Oxford United man took over from Danny Cowley at Fratton Park earlier this year. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours from the third tier...

Reading land midfielder

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reading have signed midfielder Charlie Savage from Manchester United on a permanent deal. The 20-year-old, who spent part of last term on loan at Forest Green Rovers, has penned a four-year contract with the Royals.

Their Head of Football Operations Mark Bowen has told their club website: “We are delighted to secure Charlie’s signature and this represents a big coup for Reading Football Club. His decision to entrust this club with the next stage of his fledgling career speaks volumes about the project we are building here.

“Charlie is a young man who is already beginning to realise his potential and it will be exciting to see him continue to elevate his game under Rubén’s guidance. He arrives with bags of talent, with a clear desire to keep learning, and intent on making an impact as a senior footballer at Reading.”

Wigan Athletic bring in loanee

Wigan Athletic have landed Liam Shaw on loan from Celtic. The 22-year-old midfielder spent last season with Morecambe and made 39 appearances for the Shrimps in all competitions, chipping in with two goals. He rose up through the academy ranks at Sheffield Wednesday before he moved up to Glasgow in 2021.

Lincoln City send defender out on loan

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad