Portsmouth International Kite Festival, a free annual event, will be held on Southsea Common on Saturday, July 29 from 10.00am to 5.45pm and Sunday, July 30 from 10.00am to 5.00pm.

The kite festival, one of the biggest in the world, has a new theme for this year – 'East meets West'.

The kite festival, one of the biggest in the world, has a new theme for this year – 'East meets West'.

The display will feature kites from India, Vietnam, Indonesia and China, as well as a special display of humming kites from Vietnam. The festival will have demonstrations on the art of kite making and flying, with kites of all shapes and sizes in the sky and on the ground for visitors to enjoy and admire.

Councillor Steve Pitt, leader of Portsmouth City Council with responsibility for culture, said: "The Kite Festival is always a highlight of the summer, I think it's amazing we are able to welcome kite flyers from across the world, to share their expertise and talents with us all. This year's weekend schedule is looking jam-packed, with lots of free entertainment for families. Last year there were mesmerising displays, and I can't wait to see what's in store this year. I'm very much looking forward to it and would like to say a special thank you to our sponsors Snows MINI and Snows Mazda, and Wightlink for their support in staging this spectacular event."

Diana Mackinnon, business manager from Snows MINI and Snows Mazda, partner sponsor of the event, said: "Portsmouth International Kite Festival is always a popular event that I have attended with my family in previous years. I am thrilled that Snows can contribute to such a great day out for Portsmouth residents and visitors and look forward to coming along."

There will be a host of other activities for the whole family to enjoy, including Wightlink's Green Workshops - free kite making sessions for children aged five to 12. These workshops will be run by two artists from Aspex Gallery, Alice Hume and Charlotte Lowman. The 'East meets West' themed sessions will use recycled and sustainable materials to craft unique kites.

More details at www.portsmouthkitefestival.org.uk.

David Williams, Head of Marketing at Wightlink, said: "We are thrilled to sponsor such a fantastic event and are excited to offer the Wightlink Green Workshops with Aspex Gallery. Children will be able to create their own beautiful keepsake kites out of sustainable and recycled materials and learn about how we can all help protect the land, air and sea that surrounds us."

Over the weekend there will be several free sensory sessions for babies and children up to seven-years-old brought to you by Baby Sensory. These sessions will stimulate children's senses, touch, sight, hearing, smell and taste, which helps them interact and make sense of the world that surrounds them. Classes will need to be booked on the day and will be on a first come first served basis.

Visitors can also enjoy a funfair, craft and charity stalls, local amusements, live music brought to you from Live at the Bandstand as well as refreshments and catering.

The Kite Festival is a popular returning event and attracts huge crows on Southsea Common.