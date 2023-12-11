League One news: Wigan eye Arsenal deal, Peterborough trial for non-league hot-shot

The latest news from around League One as Portsmouth prepare to face Bolton Wanderers in a top of the table clash.

All eyes will be on the top of League One on Monday night when leaders Portsmouth host second placed Bolton Wanderers at Fratton Park.

Pompey head into the clash on the back of a stunning run of form that has seen John Mousinho's men lose just one of their opening 19 games of the season. That has taken them three points clear of the Trotters, who have hit a purple patch of their own with eight wins in their last ten league games.

Monday's meeting will not decide anything in the promotion race but the winners, if there is one, will land a significant blow and set themselves up for the crucial festive period. Despite the focus being on that top of the table clash, there are a whole host of other clubs making the headlines in the third tier.

Former Stoke City boss favourite for Burton Albion vacancy

There was a managerial casualty over the weekend after Burton Albion parted company with Dino Maamria following their 2-1 home defeat against Stevenage.

Burton Albion boss Dino Maamria. Pic: Getty.

The result left the Brewers just four points and two places above the relegation zone as they prepare for a tough away double header against Oxford United and Charlton Athletic over the next two weeks. Whether a new manager will be in place by then remains to be seen but the Yorkshire Post have reported former Millwall and Stoke City boss Gary Rowett is favourite to replace Maamria with former Bristol City manager Steve Cotterill also said to be among the contenders.

Wigan pursue deal for Arsenal man

Wigan Athletic manager Shaun Maloney is said to be 'hopeful' over retaining the services of Arsenal loan star Omar Rekik.

Omar Rekik is back at Wigan Athletic for a second loan spell of 2023

The three-times capped Tunisia international has made 14 appearances in all competition for the Latics and has helped his side recover from an eight-point deduction to secure a place in mid-table. Rekik has now returned to the Premier League club after suffering an injury - but Maloney has confirmed he is hoping to bring the defender back in the near future.

He told Wigan Today: “He’s scheduled to be here until January 21. And we spoke to Arsenal last week about extending that. I’m still really hopeful we can do that, but that’s kind of out of my hands at the moment.”

Posh hand trial to non-league hot-shot

Peterborough United have become well-versed in plundering the non-league ranks over the last decade and they have identified their latest target from outside of the EFL.

Striker Charlie Glennon is reportedly attracting interest from Posh and has been invited for a trial with the League One club after the former Manchester City youngster scored ten goals in 17 goals for North West Counties League First Division North side South Liverpool.

