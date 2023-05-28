The League One season will officially be done and dusted tomorrow evening as Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley face off in the play-off final.

One side will be promoted to the Championship while the other will be consigned to another campaign in the third tier.

The EFL announced earlier this week the transfer window would open on Wednesday, June 14 and the rumours and speculation have started to ramp up as sides across League One prepare to bolster their squads.

Oxford ‘keen’ on Wolves man

Oxford United are ‘keen’ on signing Theo Corbeanu on loan from Wolves, according to Darren Witcoop of the Sunday Mirror.

The player has had four loan spells away from Wolves since 2021, turning out for Sheffield Wednesday, MK Dons, Blackpool and most recently with Arminia Bielefeld.

The forward has seven caps for Canada and is poised to leave Wolves on loan again next season. He worked with Oxford boss Liam Manning during his loan at MK Dons. He scored his first goal for the club in a 2-1 win at Portsmouth.

Nemane attracting interest

Notts County star Aaron Nemane is attracting interest from Portsmouth as well as Championship side Cardiff City.

The ex-Man City and Rangers player has been offered a new deal by the club with his contract set to expire next month.